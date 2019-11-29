ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A large dog spotted with a thick wire stuck around its neck roaming Roseville streets has sparked a community search to save the animal before its too late.

“He has a wire contraption around his neck,” said Kelly Devlin, one Roseville resident leading the charge to find the dog.

Witnesses said the wire looks like it could be choking the animal so tight, the dog may not be able to eat or drink.

The dog was last seen around Baseline and Oak streets in Roseville on Wednesday.

Residents said by looking at recent paw tracks, the dog doesn’t appear to be bleeding, but they feel it could be in severe pain.

“It’s our responsibility as a general public to care for those things that cannot care for themselves,” Devlin said.

Animal Control was called in to assist and residents are now working in search teams to get the animal help. Animal Control urges to use caution when approaching any animal.

“You want to just approach it calmly and if it happens to show you any kind of fear, you want to back off and call us at Animal Control,” Gabe Sorenson with Roseville Animal Control said.

The community is asking drivers in the area to be on alert because at any moment this injured animal in pain could dart out into traffic.