OROVILLE (CBS13) — A 28-year-old Canadian man wanted for homicide was arrested in Oroville Sunday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.
The sheriff’s office said they were contacted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office about Brandon Teixeira on Nov. 29. Deputies found Teixeira was staying at a residence in the 100 block of Weedy Way in Oroville. The sheriff’s SWAT team, detectives, U.S. Marshals and other agencies served a search warrant at the residence Sunday morning.
Officials said Teixeira and 30-year-old Jeff Guerrier of New York exited the residence. Teixeira reportedly resisted arrest, getting into a vehicle and trying to escape, hitting two armored vehicles. The sheriff’s office said he was finally taken into custody with the help of a K-9 officer.
Teixeira is now in federal custody pending extradition proceedings.
Deputies found approximately 26 pounds of heroin, more than 1,000 OxyContin and Percocet pills, and 40 pounds of marijuana in the residence.
Guerrier was booked on charges of harboring and concealing a wanted felon, possession of heroin for sale, and possession of marijuana for sale.
Hopefully they will be given the maximum penalty for their crimes if found guilty.