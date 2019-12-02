Comments
SOUTH YUBA CITY (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating after a shooting at a homeless camp in Sutter County left two people hurt.
The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday at the homeless camp near the levee at Putman Avenue and Burns Driver, near the South Yuba City community.
According to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded and found two victims. Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
A suspect has been detained, deputies say. Several other people have also been detained by deputies for questioning.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear.
The sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area as the crime scene is still active.