SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A California Highway Patrol K9 has died due to complications from a recent surgery.
K9 Andi passed away on Nov. 21. The police dog had served with CHP Valley Division for the past three years. Officer C. Barton was the K9’s partner through it all.
In their time together, CHP says Andi helped seize 108 pounds of meth, 47 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars in cash used for drug trafficking.
Andi was five-years-old.
It’s unclear what kind of surgery Andi had undergone.