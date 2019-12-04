MODESTO (CBS13) – Investigators have released the body camera footage from the incident where officers shot and killed a man who pulled a weapon on them at a Modesto motel.
The incident happened on night of Nov. 29 at the Motel 6 on West Orangeburg Avenue.
Modesto police say officers responded to help a bail bondsman take 54-year-old Raymond Lee, who was wanted on outstanding felony warrants, into custody.
Officers went to his room, but he wouldn’t come out. As seen in the police body camera footage released on Wednesday, officers eventually used a keycard to get in.
RELATED: 1 Person Dead In Officer-Involved Shooting At Modesto Motel
Another person is seen getting out of the room before Lee appears. Against the officers’ commands, he reaches for something under the bed. Two officers then open fire when Lee pulls out what looks like a weapon.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers found that the weapon he pulled out was a BB gun.
No officers were hurt in the incident. The officers who opened fire have been placed on paid administrative leave, per usual law enforcement agency policy after an officer-involved shooting.
The Modesto Police Department is investigating the incident, while the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office is also doing an independent investigation.