SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — Suisun City police arrested a 26-year-old Fairfield resident on attempted murder charges Wednesday.
Alexander Anderson was arrested in connection to a Nov. 6 shooting that happened on the 800 block of Sunset Avenue. The shooting injured an adult male who was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.
READ: Stockton Man Claims He Was Brutally Beaten By County Corrections Officers In Racist Attack
On the night of the shooting, officers found the abandoned suspect vehicle near the crime scene but did not find any suspects.
Investigators identified Anderson as a suspect in the shooting and booked him on charges of attempted murder, robbery, and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the shooting. Anderson was already in custody for an unrelated case when he was booked on Wednesday.