MODESTO (CBS13) — Modesto police say an adult male died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.
The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow Avenue. Police believe the man was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle driving north. He died at the scene.
Officers say the driver of the involved vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.
The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the MPD Traffic Unit at 209-572-9592.