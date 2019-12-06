Comments
DAVIS (CBS13) – Officers say they have arrested four juveniles suspected in multiple car burglaries in Davis.
Davis police say, around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1700 block of Research Park Drive to investigate a report of suspicious people looking into parked cars.
In the area, officers spotted the suspects’ car at a gas station on Olive Drive. Officers pulled it over and started searching – discovering a stash of property believed to have been stolen from several parked cars in the area.
A loaded 9mm handgun was also found, police say.
Four boys from Vallejo were arrested and are now facing charges of burglary, conspiracy, gun charges and possession of stolen property. Police have not commented on the ages of the boys.