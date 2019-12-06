8:15 p.m. update
All lanes of Highway 49 were cleared to traffic by 8:15 p.m. after a fatal multi-vehicle crash.
ALL CLEAR https://t.co/7tTV17KPo6
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 7, 2019
AUBURN (CBS13) — All lanes of Highway 49 are closed due to a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles.
CHP Auburn said a female driver was driving southbound in a Lexus sedan that was missing a tire when she swerved into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into another vehicle.
The Lexus driver was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP said the second vehicle involved had at least two occupants who were trapped but have been freed and transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The occupants of a third vehicle involved were not injured.
Caltrans District 3 said all lanes of the highway at Joeger Road are blocked due to the crash. Cal Fire and Placer County firefighters are on the scene of the fatal crash.
Hwy 49 is closed between Florence and Bell. From Grass Valley take Florence through Saddleback or from Auburn take Dry Creek through Saddleback to get to Grass Valley. CAL FIRE/Placer County firefighters are still at scene of a fatal collision on Hwy 49 at Joeger Road. pic.twitter.com/7IGnjr4d4I
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) December 7, 2019
It’s unclear when the road will reopen. The CHP is working to divert traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.