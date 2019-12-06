Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a fire near the 700 block of Houston Street.
According to West Sacramento Fire dispatchers, the black smoke is coming from a junk car lot in West Sacramento. The fire was reported at 3:29 p.m. on Friday.
The fire department says at least 50 cars have burned so far. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
West Sacramento Fire expects to be on the scene for an “extended period of time” to ensure the fire is completely extinguished.
West Capitol Avenue at Houston Street is closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.