Filed Under:Stockton CHP, Stockton News


STOCKTON (CBS13) — A driver was arrested on felony DUI charges Friday afternoon after a crash involving a school bus with children on board.

(credit: Stockton CHP)

CHP Stockton says at approximately 1:50 p.m. Friday, a three-vehicle collision occurred at Hammer Lane and El Dorado Street. Investigators determined one of the drivers involved was under the influence of alcohol and arrested that driver for felony DUI.

CHP said a female student on the bus sustained moderate injuries.

(credit: Stockton CHP)

No other injuries were reported.

