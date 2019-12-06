Comments
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A homeless man is under arrest after police say he threatened to shoot up a preschool in West Sacramento.
The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday.
West Sacramento police say they got a call from an employee at a private preschool along the 2400 block of West Capitol Avenue. The employee reported that a transient in the area said he was going to get a gun and shoot up the school.
Officers quickly responded to the area and were able to find the man and arrest him.
The man has been identified as 53-year-old Corey Fields. No weapons were found, officers say.
Fields is now facing a charge of making terrorist threats.