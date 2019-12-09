WASHINGTON (CBS13) — Democrats are expected to announce two articles of impeachment against the president Tuesday morning.

Representatives on Capitol Hill heard from lawyers on both sides for more than nine hours on Monday. Democrats familiar with the proceedings tell CBS News the two articles they will unveil against President Trump are an abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Democratic and Republican lawyers clashed over process and evidence as final arguments were made during a hearing Monday. Democrats accuse President Trump of using millions in security assistance to try and pressure the Ukrainian president to open an investigation into Joe Biden.

“President Trump used the power of his office to pressure and induce the newly-elected president of Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 presidential election for President Trump’s personal and political benefit,” said Dan Goldman, a Democratic lawyer testifying during the hearing.

House Republicans remain adamantly opposed to impeachment and argued President Trump was merely concerned about corruption in Ukraine

“There is no indication of bribery, extortion or other illegal conduct. The call is not the sinister mob shakedown that some democrats have described,” said Stephen Castor, a republican lawyer testifying during Monday’s hearing.

Democrats criticize the president for blocking subpoenas and documents related to the impeachment inquiry across the executive branch.

“If, in fact, Trump can get away with what he did again, our imagination is the only limit to what President Trump may do next,” said Barry Berke, house judiciary committee special oversight counsel.

Republicans argue Democrats just want the president out of office.

“We don’t have a crime, we don’t have anything we can actually pen, and nobody understands what the majority is actually trying to do,” said Rep. Doug Collins (R) Georgia.

White House lawyers declined to participate in Monday’s hearing.