LINCOLN (CBS13) — Lincoln Police arrested two suspects for loitering early Monday morning.
Police say an officer noticed a truck that was previously associated with a burglary suspect pared behind a closed business on Flocchini Circle Monday around 2 a.m.
More officers were dispatched to the scene and began searching the area. They found 27-year-old Cory Hinds of Foresthill in the bed of a different truck. Hinds reportedly gave officers a fake name and date of birth, but they later learned he had a felony warrant.
Officers also found 31-year-old Daniel Peterson of Roseville hiding in the area.
Both were booked at the South Placer Jail. Hinds was arrested for loitering, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification to a peace officer, and for the warrant (violation of parole). Peterson was arrested for possession of burglary tools, loitering, possession of tear gas by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hinds is ineligible for bail and Peterson’s bail was set at $140,000.