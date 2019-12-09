Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto man has been convicted for breaking his infant’s arm because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.
The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office said 23-year-old Elijah James Mason was pleased no contest to committing felony child abuse on Dec. 6 and was sentenced to six years in state prison.
On Feb. 6, 2016, a four-month-old infant was brought to Memorial Medical Center with a broken arm. The staff called police to investigate the incident.
The DA’s office said Mason, the child’s father, admitted to breaking the baby’s arm “because he had become frustrated when the baby wouldn’t stop crying.”