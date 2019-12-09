  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    7:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Child Abuse, Modesto News

MODESTO (CBS13) — A Modesto man has been convicted for breaking his infant’s arm because the baby wouldn’t stop crying.

The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s office said 23-year-old Elijah James Mason was pleased no contest to committing felony child abuse on Dec. 6 and was sentenced to six years in state prison.

On Feb. 6, 2016, a four-month-old infant was brought to Memorial Medical Center with a broken arm. The staff called police to investigate the incident.

The DA’s office said Mason, the child’s father, admitted to breaking the baby’s arm “because he had become frustrated when the baby wouldn’t stop crying.”

Comments

Leave a Reply