ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin police arrested a student for making a threat toward Rocklin High School on Monday.
In an email sent to parents, the school’s principal said the administration learned of information circulating on social media and within the school community about a student making threats toward the school Monday morning.
Principal Davis Stewart said there were not any specific details in the threat, but it was enough to alarm students and parents. Administrators said they did not find any immediate danger but confirmed the threat had been made, so they alerted police, who later arrested the student involved.
The student’s name was not released because they are a juvenile.