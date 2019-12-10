Filed Under:Business 80, Highway 50

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash involving a big rig and multiple passenger vehicles is blocking a lane of westbound 50 before the business 80 connector.

The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Caltrans says the crash caused guardrail damage and is blocking the outside lanes of the highway. Crews responded to the scene to help clean-up the damage and an oil spill in the roadway.

 

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

Caltrans warned drivers to slow down on the wet roadways.

