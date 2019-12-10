Comments
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A crash involving a big rig and multiple passenger vehicles is blocking a lane of westbound 50 before the business 80 connector.
The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Caltrans says the crash caused guardrail damage and is blocking the outside lanes of the highway. Crews responded to the scene to help clean-up the damage and an oil spill in the roadway.
Caltrans dispatched to assess guardrail damage and help with clean-up, including oil in the roadway. Expect delays in this area. https://t.co/H5zkdWwyiL
— Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 11, 2019
No injuries have been reported in the crash.
Caltrans warned drivers to slow down on the wet roadways.