SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A six-year-old boy spending the holidays in the hospital is asking people worldwide to send him Christmas cards to decorate his room.
Carlos Rolon is currently awaiting a heart transplant at Boston Children’s Hospital. By the time he was two years old, Carlos had already undergone four heart surgeries.
If you’re interested in sending Carlos a card you can mail it to:
- Boston Children’s Hospital
- Cardiac Unit 8 East
- c/o Carlos Rolon
- 300 Longwood Avenue
- Boston, MA 02115