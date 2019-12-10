SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California State Auditor’s office has released a report sharply critical of the Sacramento City Unified School District.
The school district faces insolvency as a budget shortfall of nearly $20 million is projected for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
With the district and teachers union continuing to be at odds over how to overcome the shortfall, the state auditor’s office conducted a review. The auditor’s findings were released on Tuesday.
Increased spending for teacher salaries and benefits is the primary factor for the school district’s dire financial situation, according to the audit. A new labor contract approved in 2017 increased teacher salaries by 15 percent – an additional cost of $31 million per year. Further, the auditor found that the cost of employee benefits has increased 52 percent over a five-year period.
As the auditor found, Sac City Unified has the highest total compensation for teachers among other nearby school districts – like Elk Grove, San Juan, Stockton and Twin Rivers.
Further, special education was also found to be a major factor in the gap. The auditor says special education costs have doubled for 2017-18, accounting for 21 percent of Sac City Unified’s total spending that fiscal year.
The auditor urges the district to act quickly to implement a plan, the report states.
Sac City Unified faces a state takeover if a solution can’t be found. The district is projected to exhaust its funds by October 2021.
Read the full auditor’s report here: http://auditor.ca.gov/reports/2019-108/summary.html.