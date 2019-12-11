  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FBI, sacramento county

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The FBI is asking for help in finding a sexual assault suspect on the run from Sacramento County.

A felony arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr. back in June.

He has been charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, three counts of a sex act with a child 10 years old or younger, and four counts of oral sex with a child 10 years old or younger.

The district attorney’s office then issued a federal arrest warrant for fleeing to avoid prosecution in August.

Naverrete, Jr. was reportedly last seen in Texas. The FBI believes he could also be in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas or even Mexico.

A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Navarrete, Jr. is being offered by the FBI for his arrest.

Comments

Leave a Reply