SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The FBI is asking for help in finding a sexual assault suspect on the run from Sacramento County.
A felony arrest warrant was issued for 23-year-old Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr. back in June.
He has been charged with four counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, three counts of a sex act with a child 10 years old or younger, and four counts of oral sex with a child 10 years old or younger.
#WantedWednesday
Jose Arturo Navarrete, Jr., is #wanted by the FBI for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution for alleged crimes against a child in #Sacramento County. The FBI is offering a #reward of up to $5,000 for info leading to his arrest: https://t.co/zOkWfN2EaB@SacCountyDA pic.twitter.com/91SYyy8fGA
— FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) December 11, 2019
The district attorney’s office then issued a federal arrest warrant for fleeing to avoid prosecution in August.
Naverrete, Jr. was reportedly last seen in Texas. The FBI believes he could also be in Arizona, New Mexico, Texas or even Mexico.
A reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of Navarrete, Jr. is being offered by the FBI for his arrest.