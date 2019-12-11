STOCKTON (CBS13) – Democratic presidential nominee hopeful Michael Bloomberg is set to stop in Stockton on Wednesday.
The billionaire is expected to campaign with Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs.
Bloomberg will take part in a discussion on housing and economic opportunity before making an announcement with the mayor.
According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Bloomberg’s campaign is set to spend $14 million on TV ads in California alone.
Bloomberg formally announced he is running for the Democratic presidential nomination last month, entering the field far back in a historically crowded field.
The 77-year-old media mogul and former three-term mayor of New York City is framing his candidacy as the best hope for defeating President Donald Trump. But fellow candidates have been quick to knock his status as one of the world’s ten wealthiest individuals.
His campaign says it won’t take any donations and that he will work for $1 a year if elected.