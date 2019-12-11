SOUTH SACRAMENTO CBS13) — A South Sacramento institution, Original Perry’s, is officially closing this Sunday.
The 24/7 diner was established in 1968 by Perry Potiris along Highway 99. The restaurant started out as Truckadero on Stockton Boulevard as a business venture with the Atlantic Richfield Company, and after ARCO “quit the food-service business,” Potiris changed the name to Original Perry’s.
When Potiris passed away, he sold the diner to an employee who had been with the business for nearly 30 years.
The current owner, Paul Fraga, bought the restaurant in 2010 after working his way up from busser to manager to general manager.
But on Sunday afternoon, Original Perry’s will close its doors for good after half a century in business. According to a Sacramento Bee report, the diner is closing due to rising rent and California’s rising minimum wage.