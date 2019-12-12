Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are looking to identify a suspect who was involved in an East Sacramento bank robbery last week.
Officers say the robbery happened at a local bank on Dec. 2 around 9:45 a.m. The bank is located on the 3400 block of Broadway.
The suspect, a white male adult, reportedly demanded money from the employee and ran away from the scene. Police say there was not a weapon seen at the scene.
The suspect is described as six feet tall, in his 30’s to 40’s with a medium build, possibly shaved head, dark-colored eyes. He was pictured wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that was lined with red material and gray accents, and dark jeans.