Comments
NAPA (CBS13) – Streets are taped off in Downtown Napa after two people were shot outside a bar early Friday morning.
According to police, it happened just after 1 a.m. along the 900 block of Main Street.
One man was found with a gunshot wound at the scene. A second shooting victim later showed up at a nearby hospital.
The condition of both victims is unknown at this point.
Investigators say it appears the shooting stemmed from an earlier argument between two groups at the bar.
Great job calif take guns from law abiding citizens only let the criminals have them. Check out states that have carry laws. That’s why I left calif