Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A homicide investigation is underway at a South Sacramento hotel after an assault resulted in a man’s death, the Sacramento Police Department said Sunday night.
Police received reports of an altercation that happened just after 8 p.m. in a parking lot at Woodspring Suites on the 7700 block of La Mancha Way.
Officers said a man was located with life-threatening injuries in the parking lot and later died at the scene. Further details on the alleged assault have not yet been released.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with CBS13 for updates.