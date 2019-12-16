Comments
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters are known to rescue cats stuck in trees, but what about German Shepherds?
Last week, firefighters from the Lathrop Manteca Fire District were called to do exactly that.
The dog had climbed up a tree, chasing a black cat and couldn’t find its way back down. Firefighters from Engine 35 got their ladder out and helped the pup back down. They even provided the dog some oxygen when it got back to the ground.