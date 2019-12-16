



CROWS LANDING (CBS13) — Stanislaus County deputies were called to a Mormon church Sunday night after a man bit part of his father’s ear off.

Deputies said father was trying to stop a fight between his son, 28-year-old Josue Montuy, and a missionary when his son bit an inch of his ear off at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Crows Landing. Deputies said this happened during a holiday party.

With an inch of his ear missing, the father drove more than ten miles in search of super glue with the intent of gluing his ear back together. He stopped at a Dollar Tree near Ceres.

“That’s a man for you, duct tape and super glue,” said Crystal Peredea, who was shopping at the Dollar General on Monday night.

She wasn’t the only customer who thought this was a bit odd.

READ: Man Sleeping In Vehicle In Yuba City Attacked With Ax

“I feel like that would be a wartime kind of fix. That’s not something you would necessarily do in a modern situation when you have medicine all around you,” said Crystal Edwards.

Deputies said they were able to stop the father before he tried to glue his ear back together. They have not been able to figure out why this happened or how the fight started. Officials told CBS13 Josue Montuy is known to police, but this is the first violent crime they are aware of.

CBS13 tried to get a hold of church officials Monday but the offices were closed and their phone number was not working.

Deputies ended up charging Montuy with mayhem, a charge that specifically addresses maliciously disfiguring a person’s body.

“Hopefully it was some misunderstanding, move past it and heal and enjoy each other since that’s the time we’re at right now, family time,” Edwards said.