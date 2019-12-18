SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento police department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the 1800 block of 19th Street Wednesday evening.
In a tweet, police said an officer fired at an aggressive dog.
#BREAKING @SacPolice reporting officers shot aggressive dog outside Safeway. Store employees say dog then ran inside store. Lots of police on scene pic.twitter.com/ShCURN6jbj
— stevelarge (@largesteven) December 19, 2019
The dog, a pit bull, ran into the nearby Safeway after the shooting, leaving blood pawprints in the aisles.
Blood in Safeway being cleaned up after pit bull mix shot by police runs into Safeway. Witnesses inside store say dog was scared and not aggressive with them. pic.twitter.com/8U1wRdKetw
— stevelarge (@largesteven) December 19, 2019
Police have not released any more information about the shooting, including if any parties were injured.
This is a developing story, check back for details.