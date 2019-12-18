  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    9:00 PMSurvivor
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento police department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on the 1800 block of 19th Street Wednesday evening.

In a tweet, police said an officer fired at an aggressive dog.

The dog, a pit bull, ran into the nearby Safeway after the shooting, leaving blood pawprints in the aisles.

Police have not released any more information about the shooting, including if any parties were injured.

This is a developing story, check back for details. 

Comments

Leave a Reply