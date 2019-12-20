CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Police say they have arrested the man suspected of fatally stabbing another man in Carmichael.
The incident happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday along the 5700 block of Marconi Avenue.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to investigate a report of a man lying on the side of the road. At the scene, a 36-year-old man was found dead.
Investigators believe that man was stabbed during an argument with another man.
Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that 43-year-old Jonathon Davis had been arrested in connection to the stabbing. Detectives say Davis and the victim frequented the area and may have known each other.
Exactly what started the argument is unclear.
Davis has been booked into Sacramento County Jail.