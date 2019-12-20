  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Autonomous Vehicles, Stanford University


PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Even Marty McFly would be impressed with the work of a group of Stanford engineers who have programmed a driverless DeLorean to “drift” on a race track with the skill of the best drivers in the world.

McFly is the fictional character who navigated through time to the future in a DeLorean equipped as a time machine in the “Back to the Future” movie trilogy. The Stanford engineers, meanwhile, have adapted the DeLorean to take a glimpse to the future when driverless cars will be a common mode of transportation.

The engineers from Stanford’s Dynamic Design Lab even named their experimental vehicle — the Marty.

