STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police are investigating a reported shooting after finding a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound Friday afternoon.
The Stockton Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4:26 p.m. in the 7500 block of Coral Lane. When officers arrived, they found the male victim. He was transported to an area hospital and police say his condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives are now investigating the reported shooting.
If you have any information about the incident, you’re encouraged to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377. Callers can remain anonymous.