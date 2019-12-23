



It's the most wonderful time of the year! Which means it's also the busiest time of the year. You've probably had your hands full with holiday shopping, decorating and planning for the big celebration on the 25th. Save yourself a little bit of time with these simple Christmas recipes. Now you can spend more time with family and less time at the grocery store. Call it an early Christmas present!

Hors d’OeuvresWarm up your guest’s palate with these easy to make antipasto skewers. This skewer is a sophisticated twist on a classic caprese salad. It’s a great small bite for guests to munch on before dinner is served. In addition, you can also serve focaccia bread with olive oil and balsamic or various other meats, cheeses and olives.

Salami Caprese Skewers

Prep Time: 8 Minutes

Serves 10 to 12Ingredients 1 package of marinated ciliegini lioni (mozerella balls marinated in extra virgin olive oil, salt, parsley, oregano and red pepper flakes)

1 package of fresh basil

1 salami

1 package of garden cherry tomatoes

1 package of cocktail skewers Prep Time: 8 MinutesServes 10 to 12Ingredients Directions Start with the marinated cheese followed by a fresh leaf of basil

Fold up the salami in half twice and attach to the skewer

Add the cherry tomato to finish off the skewer

First CourseWhen it’s time to sit down at the table. Start your guests off with a simple yet flavorful salad that even the pickiest eater will enjoy. You can dress this salad up with even more colorful vegetable, nut, or cheese additions of your choice. Crafty hosts can also create a salad bar where guests can pick and choose what fixings they’d like on their salad.

Mushroom And Pancetta Spinach Salad

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 10 Minutes

Total Time: 20 Minutes

Serves 4IngredientsSalad: 1 pound of baby spinach

1 pound of pancetta or center cut bacon cut into 1 inch pieces

8 baby portobello mushrooms, thinly sliced Prep Time: 10 MinutesCook Time: 10 MinutesTotal Time: 20 MinutesServes 4IngredientsSalad: Dressing: 2/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil, plus 1 tablespoon

1 large shallot, minced

1 tablespoon of dijon mustard

3 tablespoons of balsamic oil

1 clove of garlic finely chopped

teaspoon of dried oregano

teaspoon of freshly chopped basil Directions Rinse and remove excess stems on baby spinach, set aside

In a skillet, brown the bacon bits on medium high heat then transfer to a paper towel lined plate

In the same skillet on medium high heat, add the thinly sliced mushrooms to the remaining bacon fat and cook until mushrooms become tender (about five minutes)

Add the mushrooms and bacon to the spinach and toss to combine

Add any remaining grease to a medium mixing bowl followed by the olive oil, mustard, balsamic oil, chopped garlic, oregano and basil

Whisk the together the ingredients until they emulsify

In that same skillet, do not wipe clean, add one tablespoon of olive oil and sauté the minced shallots and cook until shallots become transparent (about three minutes)

Add shallots to the spinach salad and top with dressing, serve warm

Second CourseAfter the first course, surprise and delight your guests with this simple pasta dish. A European Christmas dinner typically includes a second course with a small protein. Pasta is a perfect example of a second course and a lot less time-consuming to make than soup.

Linguine Alle Vongole (Linguine With Clams)

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 15 Minutes

Total Time: 25 Minutes

Serves 4Ingredients 1 pound of linguine

3 pounds of small hard shell clams scrubbed and cleaned

1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil

2 large cloves of garlic, finely chopped

a pinch of red pepper flakes

1/2 cup of dry white wine

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of chopped fresh Italian parsley Prep Time: 10 MinutesCook Time: 15 MinutesTotal Time: 25 MinutesServes 4Ingredients Directions Boil a pot of water with a pinch of salt and cook the linguine according to package directions, al dente In a large saucepan on medium heat, add the olive oil, garlic and pepper flakes and sauté until the garlic is slightly golden brown (about 1 minute) Add the clams and white wine, using a spatula toss the clams around to coat and cover the saucepan, shaking the pan occasionally, until all the clams are open (about 1 to 3 minutes) If any clams do not open, discard Once the clams have all opened add them to the pasta along with the sauce, garnish with the chopped fresh parsley and serve with fresh ground pepper

Main CourseFinally, the main event has arrived! Get ready to wow the crowd with a colorful array of vegetable sides and an old-fashioned glazed ham. To save time and space you can cook the brussels sprouts on the same baking sheet as the potatoes and carrots. Use tin foil to separate each side that can be easily removed from the sheet and onto another tray or sheet after the cooking process. If using the same oven, move the ham roasting pan to the bottom rack and roast the side dishes on the top rack for the last hour of the hams cooking time and adjust the time or heat as needed.

Old Fashion Glazed Ham

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 2 hours 20 Minutes

Total Time: 2 hours 35 Minutes

Serves 10 to 12 Ingredients 1 (14 pound) smoked cured ham, shank end

1 cup of dijon mustard

1/2 cup of light brown sugar, plus more for sprinkling

2 teaspoons of chopped fresh thyme leaves

3/4 cup of pineapple juice, plus more for roasting

20 canned pineapple rings

1/2 cup of maraschino cherries

1 package of toothpicks Prep Time: 15 MinutesCook Time: 2 hours 20 MinutesTotal Time: 2 hours 35 MinutesServes 10 to 12 Ingredients Directions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit with an oven rack placed in the middle

In a small bowl, mix together the mustard, brown sugar and chopped fresh thyme leaves

Add the ham to a roasting pan, fat side up and rub with the mustard glaze

Pour the pineapple juice into the bottom of the pan and place in the oven to roast for two hours

Every 20 minutes or so brush the ham with the extra pineapple juice

After two hours, remove the ham and turn the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

With toothpicks, adhere the pineapple rings around the ham and sprinkle the rings lightly with brown sugar

In the center of the pineapple ring, adhere the maraschino cherry using a toothpick

Return the ham to the oven and cook until the pineapple rings become a light golden brown

After the pineapples have browned, about 20 minutes or so, remove the ham, let it rest for 15 minutes, covered in a tinfoil tent, before slicing and transfer to a serving platter

Brussels Sprouts With Balsamic Glaze And Dried Cranberries

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 25 Minutes

Total Time: 35 Minutes

Serves 10 to 12Ingredients 3 pounds of brussels sprouts

1/2 cup of olive oil

salt and pepper

1 cup of sugar

3/4 cup of balsamic vinegar

1 cup of dried cranberries Directions Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

Trim and clean the brussels sprouts, then cut them in half

On a large baking tray, arrange the brussels sprouts and toss with the olive oil

Add salt and pepper to taste and roast until brown (about 20 minutes)

In a small saucepan, add the balsamic vinegar and sugar

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium-low until thick and glaze like

Add the glaze to the sprouts, top with dried cranberries and serve immediately

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes And Carrots

Prep Time: 15 Minutes

Cook Time: 40 Minutes

Total Time: 55 Minutes

Serves 6Ingredients 1 pound of red bliss potatoes cut into 1 1/2-inch think slices

3 medium carrots cut into 1-inch think circles

1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon of dried oregano

2 tablespoons of fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 teaspoon of fresh thyme finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper Directions Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit

On a baking sheet, arrange the cut carrots and potatoes evenly on the sheet

Coat the vegetables in a 1/3 cup of extra virgin olive oil

Add the oregano, rosemary and thyme to the vegetables

Salt and pepper to taste

Place in the oven and bake for 40 minutes

Serve immediately or reheat in oven just before serving

DessertHopefully your guests will still be hungry and ready for some dessert. The best way to serve dessert on the holidays is to creat a buffet style station where guests can help themselves as they please. You can set up this station in advance or after you clean up the main course. For a simple yet elegant dessert try this tiramisu recipe that can be made the morning of or night before. Serve with tea and coffee or dessert spirits.

Tiramisu

Prep Time: 25 minutes

Inactive: 2 Hours

Serves 6Ingredients 6 egg yolks***

3 tablespoons of sugar

1 pound of mascarpone cheese

1 1/2 cups of strong espresso, cooled

2 teaspoons dark rum

24 packaged ladyfingers

1/2 cup of milk chocolate shavings (or cocoa powder) Prep Time: 25 minutesInactive: 2 HoursServes 6Ingredients Directions In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the egg yolks and sugar until you achieve a thick, pale, and custard like texture (about 5 minutes)

Add the mascarpone cheese and beat until smooth

Add 1 tablespoon of espresso and mix until combined

In a small shallow dish, add the remaining espresso and rum

Dip the ladyfingers individually into the espresso for 3 to 5 seconds

Place the soaked ladyfingers on the bottom of a 13 by 9 inch baking dish, breaking them in half if necessary in order to fit the dish

Spread 1/2 of the mascarpone mixture evenly over the ladyfingers

Add another layer of soaked espresso ladyfingers and finish off with the remaining mascarpone mixture

Cover the tiramisu with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (but no more than 8 hours)

Before serving, garnish this dish with the milk chocolate shaving or for a more classic tiramisu top with cocoa powder ***Contains raw eggs: Caution when consuming a dish with raw eggs due to a risk of food-borne illness. To reduce the risk, it is recommended you only use fresh, properly refrigerated, clean grade A or AA eggs with shell intact and avoid contact between yolks or whites and the shell. Look for shelled eggs that have been treated to destroy salmonella, by pasteurization or another approved method.

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.