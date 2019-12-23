ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that injured a man on Sunday morning.
Elk Grove police say the shooting occurred at 9:15 a.m. during an argument between the suspect and the victim. The two were arguing outside an apartment building on the 3300 block of Renwick Avenue when police say the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times at the victim.
The victim was hit in the arm and the leg before getting out his own gun and shooting back at the suspect, police say. The victim then drove to a nearby gas station where he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male adult, between six feet two inches (6’2”) and six feet four inches (6’4”) tall and thin build. Police believe the suspect left the apartment complex with another person before officers arrived.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Elk Grove Police Department at 916-714-5115.