



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Last-minute Christmas shoppers hit some of the busiest malls in the Sacramento region hoping to get in and get out quickly Monday evening.

Many were surprised by what they saw. At almost every turn there were crowds, traffic, and long lines.

Shirlee Horne lives in Roseville and thought she could make a quick trip to the Galleria Mall. When asked about the traffic, she replied: “It was bad, really really bad. It really bad.”

She only lives three miles away from the mall and said the trip took some time.

“It was the worst I’ve ever seen,” Horne said. “I couldn’t even get out of the parking lot.”

Bill Raab from Lincoln shared the same thoughts.

READ: Grinch Steals Christmas Unicorn From North Highlands Home

“It’s crazy, I didn’t think I had to come here but I had one more gift to get. I forgot to get this one for my lady and here I am,” Raab said.

Outside of Arden Fair Mall, it was more of the same, and inside shoppers shared familiar stories.

“Ninety-eight percent of these people are procrastinating, that’s what it is,” said Nick Cordano of Sacramento.

‘Tis the season and some shoppers were going the extra mile to put a smile on someone’s face this Christmas, even if it required a lot of extra patience.