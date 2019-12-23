Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is dead after a shooting in Stockton early Monday morning, police say.
The incident happened along the 9300 block of Thornton Road.
Stockton police say officers responded a little after 1:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
Officers and then medics started performing life-saving measures on the man, but he was soon pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this point.
It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377.