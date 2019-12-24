Comments
ACAMPO (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a collision that ended up escalating into a shooting in Acampo.
The scene is on the Acampo Road off-ramp from southbound Highway 99.
Acampo Road off-ramp from southbound SR-99 is now CLOSED following traffic incident. No ETO. https://t.co/fX9fx1SxYS
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) December 24, 2019
It’s doesn’t appear anyone was hurt in the shooting, California Highway Patrol’s Stockton division says.
Officers are now at the scene investigating the incident.
The Acampo Road off-ramp is closed. Highway 99 remains open.
More information to come. Stick with CBS13 for updates.