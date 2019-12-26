Filed Under:Lodi, San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office


SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two subjects who reportedly broke into a Lodi home and stole the homeowner’s property.

(credit: San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said the theft happened on Thursday in the 5400 block of E. Harney Lane in Lodi. The homeowner said they heard a noise in their residence and found a man inside the house.

That man ran off with another man and some of the victim’s property. The pair reportedly drove off in a grey/silver Jetta that had a cracked back window.

If you recognize these individuals or see the vehicle with the two men photographed please contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. 209-468-4400 case#19-31052.

