SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify two subjects who reportedly broke into a Lodi home and stole the homeowner’s property.
The sheriff’s office said the theft happened on Thursday in the 5400 block of E. Harney Lane in Lodi. The homeowner said they heard a noise in their residence and found a man inside the house.
That man ran off with another man and some of the victim’s property. The pair reportedly drove off in a grey/silver Jetta that had a cracked back window.
If you recognize these individuals or see the vehicle with the two men photographed please contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. 209-468-4400 case#19-31052.