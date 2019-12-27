RIPON (CBS13) – Officers have arrested a man with a gun who allegedly ran from them in Ripon on Thursday night.
The incident happened a little after 8:30 p.m. along W. Colony Road.
Ripon police say an officer who was doing a security check in the area noticed a parked car with false vehicle registration. Inside the car was 36-year-old Stockton resident Sione Tuakalau.
Tuakalau allegedly ran from officers while they were investigating his car, but he only made it about 30 yards before he was shot with a Taser.
Officers later found a loaded handgun in Tuakalau’s pocket. A driver’s license belonging to someone else was also discovered.
Inside his car, officers uncovered a two-way radio, security badge, face shield, shaved car keys and about one pound of marijuana.
Tuakalau, who suffered a minor injury while falling to ground during his arrest, was booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Police say an officer suffered minor injuries during the struggle to take Tuakalau into custody.