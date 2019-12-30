MODESTO (CBS13) — The victim of the shooting in Modesto last Friday afternoon has been identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sok.
Three other people were injured in the shooting that killed Sok, which happened around 4:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Vernon Avenue.
Deputies located three gunshot victims — one adult woman and two adult men — at the scene. All three were transported to the hospital where one of the men, Sok, was pronounced dead.
A fourth victim drove himself to the hospital, authorities said. All three survivors are expected to recover from their injuries.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is now appealing for witnesses to come forward. Detectives are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting and have not said if gang activity was involved. No suspects have been identified at this time.