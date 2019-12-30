SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two pallets full of Amazon packages were found abandoned at a Sacramento restaurant, but deputies say no crime has been committed.
The manager of Brookfields Restaurant on Madison Avenue says roughly 100 packages were left in the restaurant’s parking lot Sunday morning – most of which were in good condition.
Sacramento County deputies looked at surveillance video showing a truck that may be connected to the unexpected delivery.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office said detectives determined the incident wasn’t a criminal issue and will not be looking into it any further.
The manager says he contacted Amazon about the packages before calling deputies.
According to the sheriff’s office, Amazon will be working to deliver the packages to their designated addresses.