FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Police arrested two robbery suspects who are believed to have hit two businesses just moments apart last Thursday evening.
Officers say the robberies happened in the 3300 block of N Texas Street on Dec. 26. Police began searching for a white Toyota sedan with a missing front bumper, per the victims’ description. They located a matching vehicle driving recklessly on N Texas Street but called off their pursuit for safety.
Not long after, officers found the suspect vehicle was involved in a four-vehicle crash near Texas Street and Jackson Street. They say the victims ran from the scene but located both at separate locations. The first suspect, 26-year-old Joseph Albert Gomez Jr., was found behind a business in the 600 block of Jackson Street. He was taken into custody with the help of a police K9.
The other suspect, 28-year-old Vicente Jimenez-Lopez, was found in the 800 block of Taylor Street and reportedly acted like he had a weapon while telling officers to shoot him. Jimenez-Lopez was tased and taken into custody.
Both suspects, who are from Oakland, were cleared at an area hospital and booked into the Solano County jail. Officers later found the vehicle they were driving was stolen during a carjacking two days before in Oakland.
The suspects were booked on charges including robbery, battery on an officer, resisting with force, possession of a stolen vehicle, and fleeing the scene of a collision. Jimenez-Lopez was found to have an outstanding warrant and Gomez was found to be on probation out of Alameda County.