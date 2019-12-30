Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) — The California Highway Patrol is advising drivers to avoid the northbound lanes of Highway 99 near Carpenter Road due to shattered glass in the roadway.
CHP says the shattered glass is blocking all lanes of traffic just south of Carpenter Road. The glass debris is stretching more than the length of a football field.
Officials say a tractor-trailer combination driving to Oregon spilled the 93 panes of glass that were not properly secured.
Caltrans crews are on the scene to clean up the mess.
No one was injured in the incident and CHP did not take any reports of damaged cars.
There is no estimated time for the road to re-open.