



ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A Sacramento father jumped out of his SUV, the engine running, his tw o kids in the backseat. In seconds, a man got into the driver’s seat and drove off — with the man’s two kids still inside.

Scott Dwillis owns the body shop in Rocklin where the abduction happened. He says watching the surveillance video is horrifying. His three cameras caught the entire ordeal Monday night just after a man and his two kids pulled up to the shop in a vehicle.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office asked Dwillis not to release the video during their investigation, so he described it for us.

“In the surveillance video, it shows him get out of his car and get one of my night drop slips, which is on my door,” Dwillis said.

He says when the man turned to return to his vehicle, he found that a man had gotten into his SUV and took off.

“I have voice-activated surveillance, so you can hear him screaming. It was absolutely devastating; my heart goes out to his entire family or anybody that this happens to,” said Dwillis.

The father then tried to run after the kids.

“The car backed up right here. I have an out in my driveway at the left side, and that’s where the truck sped away,” said Dwillis.

The car and the kids were found abandoned 20 minutes later, about a mile and a half away near Thunder Valley Casino. The kids were safe and wanted to be reunited with their parents.

The suspect, Charles Hall, 33, from Live Oak, was arrested on Thunder Valley Casino grounds on charges of kidnapping, auto theft, and carjacking.

Earlier in the day, Hall had been released from South Placer Jail.