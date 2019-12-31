STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police say officers will be deployed to specific areas in Stockton to crack down on New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire.
Law enforcement agencies across the country have been reminding people that it’s illegal, and extremely dangerous, to fire gunshots in the air to ring in the new year.
Although rare, there have been documented cases of people being shot by celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve and other holidays – prompting police and ballistics experts to caution people that bullets fired into the air can have serious consequences.
Last New Year’s Eve, there was a 9-year-old Cleveland boy wounded by a stray bullet that went into his home while he was watching TV.
Officers will be out on New Year’s Eve in Stockton to patrol specific areas that have had the highest amount of illegal gun and fireworks reports.