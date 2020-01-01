SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Former NBA Commissioner David Stern has passed away at the age 77, surrounded by family.

He’s known as the superman of Sacramento. Stern is fiercely celebrated for keeping the Kings in the Capitol after two re-location attempts.

The Kings CEO released a statement saying, “His impact on the league will leave a lasting imprint around the world and his fierce support of the team and this community is the reason why the kings stayed in Sacramento.”

Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted Wednesday that Sacramento “will owe David Stern a deep debt of gratitude for generations to come. He believed in our city and its promise, and because of that we have both the Kings and a major civic amenity that has helped lift our downtown.”

CBS13’s Steve Large covered Stern’s success at keeping the Kings in Sacramento. He tweeted Wednesday in his experience, Stern was approachable and personable and took the time to talk with people.

In my experience, David Stern was approachable and personable. I once happened to pass him on a NYC sidewalk and he stopped to talk to me about Sacramento basketball. He actually stopped. And had a smile as he spoke about “ needing a new building.” He got it. #RIP — stevelarge (@largesteven) January 1, 2020

Stern took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. Television revenues were low and several franchises were in financial turmoil. he turned it all around over the next thirty years.

“He envisioned all that’s gone on now. Europe, China, big tv contracts, free agency, guys being about to pick and control where they go and he was a great man,” Shaquille O’Neal said to CNN.

His ability to adapt and grow the game brought big success.