GOLD RIVER (CBS13) — A pursuit suspect was detained in Gold River Thursday afternoon after leading law enforcement through Sacramento County.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit started in Citrus Heights when police responded to a call for service. The suspect drove up to Folsom, down Highway 50 and into Rancho Cordova before crashing in Gold River.
Caltrans District 3 tweeted, that the suspect crashed on Gold Country Boulevard and Yuba Canal Drive.
A sheriff’s office spokesperson said the suspect was detained around 4:30 with the help of their SWAT team. Officers used “less-than-lethal force” to detain the suspect.
It’s unclear at this time what prompted the pursuit.
This is a developing story, check back for more details.