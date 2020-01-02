  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police are looking for a 25-year-old man who went missing on New Year’s Eve.

Police say Alexander Holden was last seen on Dec. 31 in the Downtown Sacramento area. He is 6 foot 1 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan pullover.

Holden’s disappearance is said to be uncharacteristic and his family said they’re are concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information about Holden’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Sacramento Police Department Dispatch Center at 916-808-5471.

