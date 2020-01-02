SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – A man has been arrested after a standoff on top of a Calaveras County building Wednesday night.
The sheriff’s office says, around 8 p.m., they got a report about a suspicious man knocking on doors near Market Street in San Andreas.
Deputies soon found that the suspect had somehow climbed on top of a roof and refused to come down. He allegedly threatened deputies by saying he had a gun and was going to use it, all the while making gestures mimicking a handgun.
At some point during the standoff, the suspect pulled up some of the ceramic roof tiles and threw them at deputies.
The county’s hostage negotiation team soon arrived and started talking with the man.
Hours later, the man agreed to come down and the standoff ended peacefully.
The man, 26-year-old Nicolas Gallegos, was arrested and is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and obstructing or delaying a peace officer.
Gallegos is being held on $95,000 bail.