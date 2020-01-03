



MODESTO (CBS13) — Five suspects were arrested in connection to two assaults that happened within a week of one another in Modesto.

Police say the first assault and robbery happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 26 in the area of Maze Boulevard and Martin Luther King. Two victims were reportedly assaulted and robbed of cash and their backpacks by multiple armed suspects. One of the victims sustained major injuries and was hospitalized.

A week later, on Thursday, police responded to a report of an assault at the AM/PM on 5th Street. Police say a male victim was assaulted by four suspects and had to be hospitalized.

The assault was caught on a surveillance camera. It can be seen here.

Witnesses provided suspect vehicle information in both incidents which led investigators to the vehicle on the 300 block of Linden Street. Officers served a search warrant at the address and arrested four suspects on charges related to robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Soben Nun, 22, Matthew Phommasinh, 22, a 17-year-old juvenile, and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested.

Detectives also arrested 25-year-old Chan Visna That and found him in possession of a loaded handgun. He was booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, please call Detective Wilson at 209-342-9130