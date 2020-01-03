Comments
LINCOLN (CBS13) – At least one person has died in a crash on southbound Highway 65 in Placer County on Friday afternoon.
The scene is at the intersection of Nelson Lane, west of Lincoln.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a big rig and another vehicle were involved. California Highway Patrol’s Auburn division confirms there was a fatality in the crash.
Traffic was being diverted at Nelson Lane for a time, but the road has since reopened.
No information about the person killed has been released at this point.